Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 9th
1/42
Jamal Ahmedey – Injury To Personal Property
2/42
Dion Campbell – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication
3/42
Todd Carpenter – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
4/42
James Clement – Resisting Public Officer
5/42
Eric Cobbs – DWLR Impaired Rev
6/42
Emari Cowans – 4 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass
7/42
Gervaris Culp – Accessory After The Fact (Felony) – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Murder
8/42
Jamaica Davis – Simple Assault
9/42
Jadakis Davison – Injury To Real Property
10/42
Ashley Delosrios – PWISD Marijuana – 2 Counts Of Trafficking In Marijuana
11/42
Theresa Enderwick – DWI
12/42
Johnsie Floyd – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
13/42
Gregory Glisson – 3 Counts Of Felony Probation Violation Out Of County
14/42
Jaziah Graham – Non Arrest Probation Violation
15/42
Tony Greaves – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
16/42
Christopher Gregory – Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property
17/42
John Jemisonmagno – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
18/42
Melissa Kenekeo – Felony Possession SCH II CS
19/42
Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick – 2 Counts Of Felony Probation Violation – Felony Larceny
20/42
Jaquan Krider – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor)
21/42
Thomas Lindsay – Non Arrest Probation Violation
22/42
Phillip Lorenz – Obtain Property False Pretense
23/42
Joshua Martin – Attempted Larceny (Felony) – AWDW Government Official – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
24/42
Alex Martinez Pineda – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Felony Larceny – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony)
25/42
Donavon Murphy – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Felony Larceny
27/42
Keshon Perry – PWISD Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
28/42
Keith Pharr – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)
29/42
Johni Rice – 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation
30/42
Jamel Robinson – First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy
31/42
Damian Ross – Assault On A Female – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
32/42
John Sowell – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State – Possess Stolen Firearm
33/42
Michelle Stack – Misdemeanor Larceny
34/42
Nicole Streater – Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor)
35/42
Derrick Summers – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession SCH I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
36/42
Jeffrey Sutton – 2 Counts Of DWLR Not Impaired Rev – No Liability Insurance
37/42
John Tibbs – Assault On A Female
38/42
Brenda Triplett – Non Arrest Federal
39/42
Darrick Ware – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter
40/42
Joseph Watson – 2 Counts Of Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle – Discharge Firearm In City – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony)
41/42
Samira Wolf – Larceny Of Dog
42/42
Takyi Wylie – Felony Conspiracy – First Degree Murder – Possess Stolen Firearm
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, December 9th.