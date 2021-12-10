Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they responded to the Sycamore at Tyvola apartments on Quercus Cove Court shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene according to Medic.

At this time there has not been a suspect arrested for the deadly shooting.

Detectives are actively investigating and we will update this story as more information becomes available.