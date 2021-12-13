8PM: All American “Prom Night”
The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences on a new All American, Monday at 8 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About ALL AMERICAN:
When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.