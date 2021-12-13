NCDHHS Estimates More Than 1,515,000 North Carolinians Have Recovered From Covid-19

The Latest (12/13/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,515,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 13th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,575,222 positive cases of coronavirus and 19,010 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,515,240 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (12/6/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,503,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 6th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,553,112 positive cases of coronavirus and 18,860 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,503,247 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/22/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,477,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 22nd, North Carolina health officials reported 1,520,471 positive cases of coronavirus and 18,630 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,477,280 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/17/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,466,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 15th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,506,576 positive cases of coronavirus and 18,437 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,466,246 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/8/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,454,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 8th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,494,278 positive cases of coronavirus and 18,317 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,454,082 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/2/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,441,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 1st, North Carolina health officials reported 1,482,464 positive cases of coronavirus and 18,104 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,441,300 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/25/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,422,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 25th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,469,155 positive cases of coronavirus and 17,867 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,422,175 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/18/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,399,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 18th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,453,814 positive cases of coronavirus and 17,536 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,399,393 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/11/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,371,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 11th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,434,551 positive cases of coronavirus and 17,207 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,371,830 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/4/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,338,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 4th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,410,902 positive cases of coronavirus and 16,719 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,338,603 people, or 95%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/27/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,297,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 27th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,382,231 positive cases of coronavirus and 16,235 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,297,563 people, or 94%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/20/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,255,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 20th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,346,316 positive cases of coronavirus and 15,776 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,255,168 people, or 93%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/13/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,202,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 13th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,303,390 positive cases of coronavirus and 14,247 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,202,974 people, or 93%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/7/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,154,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 6th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,258,457 positive cases of coronavirus and 14,831 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,154,222 people, or 92%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/30/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,112,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 30th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,208,303 positive cases of coronavirus and 14,412 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,112,923 people, or 92%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/23/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,079,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 23rd, North Carolina health officials reported 1,161,818 positive cases of coronavirus and 14,120 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,079,555 people, or 92%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/16/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,047,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 16th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,122,412 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,880 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,047,722 people, or 93%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/9/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,025,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 9th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,086,938 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,759 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,025,847 people, or 94%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/2/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,012,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 2nd, North Carolina health officials reported 1,056,699 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,670 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,012,724 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/26/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,005,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 26th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,037,373 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,580 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,005,765 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/19/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 1,001,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 19th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,025,826 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,535 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 1,001,590 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/12/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 998,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 12th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,019,298 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,499 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 998,668 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/29/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 994,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 28th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,013,207 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,420 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 994,472 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/21/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 992,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 21st, North Carolina health officials reported 1,010,889 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,368 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 992,097 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/14/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 989,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 14th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,008,926 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,292 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 989,649 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/7/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 985,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 7th, North Carolina health officials reported 1,005,966 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,199 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 985,048 people, or 98%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/24/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 972,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 24th, North Carolina health officials reported 998,176 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,987 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 972,066 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/18/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 963,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 17th, North Carolina health officials reported 991,956 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,891 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 963,539 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/10/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 950,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 10th, North Carolina health officials reported 984,251 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,790 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 950,929 people, or 97%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/3/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 938,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 3rd, North Carolina health officials reported 974,319 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,691 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 938,740 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (4/27/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 924,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of April 26th, North Carolina health officials reported 962,623 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,560 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 924,490 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (4/20/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 911,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of April 19th, North Carolina health officials reported 949,366 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,418 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 911,719 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (4/12/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 900,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of April 12th, North Carolina health officials reported 935,061 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,290 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 900,174 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (4/5/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 887,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of April 5th, North Carolina health officials reported 922,560 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,173 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 887,724 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (3/29/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 876,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of March 29th, North Carolina health officials reported 910,833 positive cases of coronavirus and 12,085 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 876,108 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (3/23/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 864,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of March 22th, North Carolina health officials reported 898,102 positive cases of coronavirus and 11,836 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 864,755 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (3/15/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 874,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of March 15th, North Carolina health officials reported 886,218 positive cases of coronavirus and 11,709 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 874,509 people, or 99%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (3/8/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 837,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of March 8th, North Carolina health officials reported 874,906 positive cases of coronavirus and 11,535 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 837,824 people, or 96%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (3/1/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 819,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of March 1st, North Carolina health officials reported 862,170 positive cases of coronavirus and 11,254 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 819,839 people, or 95%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (2/22/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 795,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of February 22nd, North Carolina health officials reported 844,770 positive cases of coronavirus and 10,934 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 795,521 people, or 94%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (2/16/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 765,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of February 15th, North Carolina health officials reported 824,352 positive cases of coronavirus and 10,501 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 765,456 people, or 93%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (2/9/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 730,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of February 8th, North Carolina health officials reported 799,279 positive cases of coronavirus and 9,991 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 730,454 people, or 91%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (2/1/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 683,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of January 25th, North Carolina health officials reported 761,302 positive cases of coronavirus and 9,342 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 683,697 people, or 90%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (1/25/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 635,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of January 25th, North Carolina health officials reported 723,445 positive cases of coronavirus and 8,720 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 635,543 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (1/20/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 579,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of January 19th, North Carolina health officials reported 684,497 positive cases of coronavirus and 8,139 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 579,573 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (1/12/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 521,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of January 11th, North Carolina health officials reported 629,124 positive cases of coronavirus and 7,578 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 521,475 people, or 83%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (1/4/21):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 487,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of January 4th, North Carolina health officials reported 570,111 positive cases of coronavirus and 6,941 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 487,090 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (12/15/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 365,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 14th, North Carolina health officials reported 441,365 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,855 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 365,273 people, or 83%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (12/7/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 341,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 7th, North Carolina health officials reported 399,362 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,560 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 341,041 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/30/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 315,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 30th, North Carolina health officials reported 364,512 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,261 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 315,979 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/23/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 293,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 23rd, North Carolina health officials reported 339,194 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,039 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 293,555 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 276,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 16th, North Carolina health officials reported 314,207 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,814 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 276,132 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/9/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 261,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 9th, North Carolina health officials reported 294,860 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,615 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 261,719 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/2/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 246,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 2nd, North Carolina health officials reported 278,028 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,390 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 246,318 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/27/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 231,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 26th, North Carolina health officials reported 261,742 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,170 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 231,611 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 218,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 19th, North Carolina health officials reported 247,172 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,939 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 218,541 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/12/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 206,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 12th, North Carolina health officials reported 232,747 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,773 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 206,471 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/5/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 192,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 5th, North Carolina health officials reported 219,754 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,637 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 192,644 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/28/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 184,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 28th, North Carolina health officials reported 208,248 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,445 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 184,422 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/21/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 176,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 21st, North Carolina health officials reported 194,381 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,247 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 176,422 people, or 91%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/15/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 167,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 14th, North Carolina health officials reported 185,781 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,060 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 167,257 people, or 90%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/7/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 156,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 7th, North Carolina health officials reported 177,919 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,897 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 156,652 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/31/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 145,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 31st, North Carolina health officials reported 167,313 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,702 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 145,884 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/25/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 136,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 24th, North Carolina health officials reported 156,396 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,535 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 136,630 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 127,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 17th, North Carolina health officials reported 145,516 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,348 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 127,749 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/11/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 116,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 10th, North Carolina health officials reported 136,844 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,172 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 116,969 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 105,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 3rd, North Carolina health officials reported 126,532 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,982 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 105,093 people, or 83%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/27/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 92,300 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 27, North Carolina health officials reported 114,338 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,790 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 92,302 people, or 81%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/20/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 78,700 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 20, North Carolina health officials reported 101,046 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,642 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 78,707 people, or 78%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/13/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 67,100 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 13, North Carolina health officials reported 87,528 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,510 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 67,124 people, or 77%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/6/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 55,300 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 6, North Carolina health officials reported 74,529 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,398 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 55,318 people, or 74%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/29/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 45,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 29, North Carolina health officials reported 63,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,325 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 45,538 people, or 72%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/22/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 36,900 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 22, North Carolina health officials reported 53,605 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,223 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 36,921 people, or 69%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 29,200 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 15, North Carolina health officials reported 45,102 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,118 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 29,219 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/9/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 23,600 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 8, North Carolina health officials reported 36,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,006 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 23,653 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 18,800 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 1, North Carolina health officials reported 29,263 positive cases of coronavirus and 865 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 18,860 people, or 64%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 11,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 18th, North Carolina health officials has reported 19,023 positive cases of coronavirus and 661 deaths. Today, officials say an estimated 11,637 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

Original Story (5/11/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 11th, North Carolina has reported 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus. Today, officials say an estimated 9,115 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus.

Officials say the estimated median time to recovery is 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases in people who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.

According to the NCDHHS, the estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases. Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Health officials say they will update the recovery numbers every Monday. For more information and statistics regarding Covid-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.