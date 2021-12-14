Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 13th
Brandon Crain – Assault On A Female
Gervaris Culp – Non Arrest Probation Violation
Ryan Dalka – Non Arrest Parole Violation
David Diaz – 4 Counts Of DWLR Impaired Rev – 2 Counts Of Expired Registration Card Or Tag
Lawson Dodson – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property
John Esernio – Misdemeanor Aid And Abet
Paul Fratazzi – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Cresenciano Garcia – Resisting Public Officer
Calvin Garland – Fail Report New Address Sex Offender
Steven Garmon – Non Arrest Federal
Brittany Gwinn – Simple Assault
Asmir Halilic – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Asmir Halilic – Non Arrest Probation Violation
Anand Hamasagar – Assault On A Female
Channel Herman – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card Or Tag
Jason Hornaday – Felony Probation Violation
Ashley Humphries – 2 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor)
Denzel Jackson – Cyberstalking
Jumel James – Common Law Robbery
Quinton Johnson – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Demontrey King – Attempted Larceny (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession SCH II CS – Misdemeanor Larceny
Robert Lindsey – Threatening Phone Call
Teon Lowery – Possess Weapon By Prisoner (Felony)
Katherine Moffitt – Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine – Dangerous Drugs – Maintain CS Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place (Felony)
Vernon Montgomery – AWDW Serious Injury
Laton Morgan – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Antonio Morris – Assault On A Female
Navoris Morrison – Inury To Personal Property – 2 Counts Of Injury To Real Property
Joseph Muniz Rivera – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Dominic Paunco – Non Arrest Probation Violation
Nelson Portillo – Felony Secret Peeping
Dawn Reid – Communicating Threats
Darion Revels – Assault On A Female
Elizabeth Rodriquez – 2 Counts Of School Attendance Law Violation
Jamie Salmeron – Assault On A Female
Anthony Scott – Felony Possession Marijuana – PWISD Marijuana
James Smith – Felony Possession SCH II CS – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
David Smoutherson – 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Probation Violation
Lynisha Stanley – Misdemeanor Aid And Abet
Paul Taylor – Misdemeanor Probation Violation
Lionel Thomas – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Scottie Thompson – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor)
Scott Williams – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, December 13th.