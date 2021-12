1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













Artists Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, and more are set to perform in iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2021 at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch promo on YouTube.