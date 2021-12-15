Detectives Investigate A Fatal Shooting In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for service on South Tryon Street shortly before 5:15 p.m. to find a man, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr., with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.