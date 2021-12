1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13



6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13



11/13

12/13

13/13



























Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight present the Top Dog stories of 2021, celebrating the dogs that leave their mark on society and achieve the nearly impossible, at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.