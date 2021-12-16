Gaston County Mugshots December 15th

1/29

2/29 Joy Ziebart - Probation Violation

3/29 Mark Sherer - Failure To Appear

4/29 Leo Rose - Assault Of A Woman

5/29 James Roberts - Failure To Appear



6/29 Tremon Reynolds - Failure To Appear

7/29 Justin Mosley - Habeas Corpus

8/29 Douglas McClure - Reckless Driving To Endanger - Hit/Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage

9/29 Brittany Ledford - DWI - Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance - Marijuana Possession

10/29 Alicia Lawrence - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession



11/29 Michael Kiser - Probation Violation

12/29 Antonio Kennedy - Larceny

13/29 Joseph Jefferie - Habeas Corpus

14/29 Ziaya Jackson - Worthless Check/No Account

15/29 Samuel Hight - Methamphetamine Possession - Marijuana Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession



16/29 Heather Hamrick - Probation Violation

17/29 Carmen Hahn - Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage - Injury To Personal Property

18/29 Adam Furr - Parole Warrant

19/29 Sherri Elwood - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

20/29 Marcus Darks - Habeas Corpus



21/29 Sherman Crawford - Failure To Appear

22/29 Corion Cole - Assault Of A Woman

23/29 Chase Carver - Failure To Appear

24/29 James Bush - Failure To Appear

25/29 Larry Braswell - Habeas Corpus



26/29 Chelsey Avery - Probation Violation

27/29 Shiloh Armstrong - DWI - Driving Without Headlamps - Open Container After Consuming Alcohol - DWLR

28/29 Larry Anderson - Probation Violation

29/29 Daniel Adams - DWI - Reckless Driving To Endanger



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.