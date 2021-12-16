Gastonia Police Find Stabbing Suspect Hiding Inside Home After Standoff

Samantha Gilstrap,

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

Police say they received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from a neighbor claiming there was a man in the yard screaming that he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the home on N. York Street, they located the stabbing victim and took them to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries

Police say after a standoff, the suspect was located hiding inside the home where the stabbing had occurred.

No one was injured during this incident, according to a news release.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.