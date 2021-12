Gaston County Mugshots December 17th

1/28

2/28 Gary Wade - Failure To Appear - Misdemeanor Larceny - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Resisting A Public Officer

3/28 Anthony Truelove - Obtaining Property Under False Pretense - Breaking And Entering - Larceny After Breaking And Entering

4/28 Brandon Treadway - Probation Violation - Failure To Appear

5/28 Christopher Townsend - Failure To Appear



6/28 Derrick Tetreault - Failure To Appear - Probation Violation

7/28 Nelson Stephens - Probation Violation

8/28 Ethan Smith - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle - Attempted Common Law Robbery - Failure To Appear - Resisting A Public Officer

9/28 Milton Sherrod - Failure To Appear

10/28 Daniel Pope - Probation Violation



11/28 Michael Pace - Parole Warrant

12/28 Gwenaven Owens - DWI

13/28 Darian Murray - Probation Violation

14/28 McKenneth Moore - Assault Pointing A Gun - Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver - Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance - Larceny - Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

15/28 John Mehaffey - Disorderly Conduct In Public Building - Resisting/Obstructing A Public Officer



16/28 Christopher Martin - Assault Of A Woman

17/28 Sasha Kendrick - Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver - Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance - Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

18/28 Benjamin Ingraham - Failure To Appear

19/28 Jon Hughes - DWI

20/28 Ricky Harmon - Possession Of Cocaine - Unsafe Movement Traffic Violation



21/28 Cassie Goodale - Failure To Appear

22/28 Korey Foy - Probation Violation

23/28 Wilson Derr - Habeas Corpus

24/28 Javees Camp - Failure To Appear - True Bill Of Indictment

25/28 Anthony Burch - Failure To Appear



26/28 Johnnie Blalock - DWI - Reckless Driving To Endanger

27/28 Christopher Benfield - Domestic Violence Order Violation - Resisting A Public Officer

28/28 Rashawna Barnwell - Resisting A Public Officer - Failure To Appear

























































The Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.