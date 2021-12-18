Hundreds Out Of Work Days Before Christmas After Fire Damages QVC Distribution Center In N.C.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Hundreds of employees are temporarily out of work days before Christmas after a fire broke out and seriously damaged the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

QVC Distribution Center is one of the largest employers in the county.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2 a.m., and there were 300 employees working at the time.

Firefighters from six counties responded to the heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Officials believe everyone made it out safely, but the family of one man has reported him missing.

The building is 75 percent damaged, according to a news release.

Officials say this is a major blow to the local economy.

SBI and ATF are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.