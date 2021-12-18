Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th

1/44

2/44 Toriana Wolfe - Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property

3/44 Dana Wattley - Communicating Threats

4/44 Scott Tran - Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle

5/44 Eddie Stokely - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle



6/44 Mekayla Sanders - Simple Assault

7/44 Valerie Rodriguez - Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine - Trafficking In Cocaine

8/44 Stephen Robbins - 2nd Degree Trespassing

9/44 Benjamin Rackcliff - Breaking And Entering - Injury To Personal Property - Injury To Real Property

10/44 Bryant Planter - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle



11/44 Thomas Phillips - Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

12/44 Rashid Phillips - Assault Of A Woman

13/44 Willie Moore - Extradition/Fugitive Other State

14/44 Christal Mercado - Marijuana Possession

15/44 Keyshawn McMillian - Carrying Concealed Gun - Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon



16/44 Mary McAlister - Misdemeanor Larceny

17/44 Donna Maloney - DWI

18/44 Steven Mackey - Communicating Threats

19/44 Matthew Kinlaw - Common Law Robbery - 1st Degree Kidnapping - 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense

20/44 Leo Jones - Breaking And Entering - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Resisting A Public Officer



21/44 Christopher Hill - Carrying Concealed Gun - Discharging Firearm - Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance

22/44 Kevon Henderson - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

23/44 Antonia Harris - DWI

24/44 Shelby Harkey - Resisting A Public Officer - Simple Assault

25/44 Anthony Hampton - Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle - Resisting A Public Officer



26/44 Jermaine Goodwin - Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure - Injury To Personal Property - Resisting A Public Officer

27/44 Gilbert Francois - Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

28/44 Babatunde Fakayode - Simple Assault

29/44 Marshall Evans - Disorderly Conduct - Indecent Exposure - Resisting A Public Officer

30/44 Marvin Etheridge - 2nd Degree Trespassing



31/44 Dana Effler - Simple Assault

32/44 Petiri Edmond - Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance

33/44 Sara Eaton - Simple Assault

34/44 Trequon Davis - Felony Larceny - Felony Probation Violation

35/44 Stephen Daniels - Breaking And Entering - Larceny After Breaking And Entering



36/44 Kevin Clark - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

37/44 Michael Carson - DWI

38/44 Naqueesha Carr - Simple Assault

39/44 Jason Brown - Weapon Offense

40/44 Justin Brock - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Real Property



41/44 Dominick Baker - Simple Assault

42/44 Vontez Ashford - Violating Protection Order

43/44 James Alexander - Habitual Larceny - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

44/44 Nijah Addison - Carrying A Concealed Gun - Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Jail - Marijuana Possession

























































































The Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.