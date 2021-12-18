Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th December 18, 2021 WCCB Web Staff, 1/44 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44 Toriana Wolfe - Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44 Dana Wattley - Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44 Scott Tran - Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44 Eddie Stokely - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44 Mekayla Sanders - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44 Valerie Rodriguez - Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine - Trafficking In Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44 Stephen Robbins - 2nd Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44 Benjamin Rackcliff - Breaking And Entering - Injury To Personal Property - Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44 Bryant Planter - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44 Thomas Phillips - Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44 Rashid Phillips - Assault Of A Woman Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44 Willie Moore - Extradition/Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44 Christal Mercado - Marijuana Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44 Keyshawn McMillian - Carrying Concealed Gun - Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44 Mary McAlister - Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44 Donna Maloney - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44 Steven Mackey - Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44 Matthew Kinlaw - Common Law Robbery - 1st Degree Kidnapping - 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44 Leo Jones - Breaking And Entering - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44 Christopher Hill - Carrying Concealed Gun - Discharging Firearm - Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44 Kevon Henderson - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44 Antonia Harris - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44 Shelby Harkey - Resisting A Public Officer - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44 Anthony Hampton - Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44 Jermaine Goodwin - Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure - Injury To Personal Property - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44 Gilbert Francois - Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44 Babatunde Fakayode - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44 Marshall Evans - Disorderly Conduct - Indecent Exposure - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44 Marvin Etheridge - 2nd Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44 Dana Effler - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44 Petiri Edmond - Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44 Sara Eaton - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44 Trequon Davis - Felony Larceny - Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44 Stephen Daniels - Breaking And Entering - Larceny After Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44 Kevin Clark - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44 Michael Carson - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44 Naqueesha Carr - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44 Jason Brown - Weapon Offense Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44 Justin Brock - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44 Dominick Baker - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44 Vontez Ashford - Violating Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44 James Alexander - Habitual Larceny - Drug Paraphernalia Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44 Nijah Addison - Carrying A Concealed Gun - Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Jail - Marijuana Possession Show Caption Hide Caption The Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin