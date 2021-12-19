Deputies Search For Suspect Of Rowan County Shooting

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after he shot and critically injured a man Friday evening in Rowan County.

Deputies say the say the victim, 32-year-old Juan Gomez, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting on Carter Loop Road around 6 p.m.

Police say Gomez was found to be suffering from a shotgun wound.

After an over-night investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as John Jandrew of Mount Pleasant.

Jandrew is currently out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in July of this year, according to a news release.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest for Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Jandrew is considered armed and dangerous, and police say he should be approached with caution.

Anyone with information on this incident or Jandrew’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715 or Seargeant David Earnhardt at 704-216-8741.