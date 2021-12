Gaston County Mugshots December 18th

1/21

2/21 Joshua Watkins - DWI - Driving Without Registration Plate Displayed

3/21 Jeannie Veal-Hamilton - Simple Assault

4/21 Ariel Santos - DWLR - Failure To Maintain Lane Control - DWI

5/21 Manuel Sanchez-Gallardo - Drug Paraphernalia Possession



6/21 Melissa Robinson - Failure To Appear

7/21 Annalydia Ramos - Simple Assault

8/21 Jason Parra - 1st Degree Trespassing

9/21 Antonio Nichols - Assault Of A Woman

10/21 Candace Moore - Larceny - Possession Of Stolen Property



11/21 Thames McDaniel - DWI - Failure To Maintain Lane Control

12/21 Andrew Lee - DWI - Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage

13/21 Grace Johnson - Extradition/Fugitive Other State

14/21 James Herring - Assault Of A Woman

15/21 Casey Henson - Failure To Appear



16/21 Daijha Hall - Failure To Appear

17/21 Kelsey Guard - DWI - Reckless Driving To Endanger - Speeding

18/21 Scott Ellison - Assault And Battery

19/21 Jared Dauer - DWI - Rear Lamps Lighting Violation

20/21 Deshaun Colomb - DWI



21/21 Roshonda Burris - Probation Violation











































The Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.