Gaston County Mugshots December 19th

1/27 Mugcov

2/27 Antonio White – Communicating Threats

3/27 Bobby Giles – DWI

4/27 Christopher Montgomery – Failure To Appear

5/27 Chuckee Burney – Burglary



6/27 Daniel Diaz – DWI

7/27 De Mallon White – Possession

8/27 Diamond Calhoun – DWI – Possession

9/27 Heather Montgomery – Failure To Appear

10/27 Jalen Williams – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Resisting Officer



11/27 Janeisha Raymond – Resisting Officer

12/27 Jazmine Howell – DWI

13/27 Jesus Arias – Failure To Appear

14/27 Joshua Bumgarner – Resisting Officer

15/27 Kelsey Cochrane – Possession Of Meth



16/27 Kenya Worthy – Possession – Maintaining And Dwelling

17/27 Michael Crank – Failure To Appear

18/27 Quintonio Brice – Failure To Appear

19/27 Ramon Henderson – Driving While License Revoked

20/27 Rod Littlejohn – Resisting Officer – Failure To Appear



21/27 Shane Blanton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/27 Shannon King – Assault On A Female

23/27 Shawn Neal – Free Text

24/27 Tamara Messer – Larceny

25/27 Timothy Theel – True Bill Of Indictment – Possession Of Meth



26/27 Tiquan Culbreth – Failure To Appear – Possession

27/27 Vaiga Stewart – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, December 19th.