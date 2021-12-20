Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 19th

1/39 Mugcov

2/39 Alexis Frazier – Impersonating A Law Enforcement Officer

3/39 Aliyah Black – Simple Assault

4/39 Aniya Boyd – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

5/39 Antonio Guy – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle



6/39 Ariyana Threatt – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

7/39 Brian Stowe – Assault – Felony Possession

8/39 Brittany Sutton – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats

9/39 Caleb Simmons – Driving While Impaired

10/39 Christine Graham – Battery Of Unborn Child



11/39 Cristian Perezortiz – No Operators License – Reckless Driving

12/39 Crystal Primus – Simple Assault

13/39 David Morgan – Larceny – Resisting Officer

14/39 David Roberts – Assault On A Female

15/39 Donella Ivey – Communicating Threats – Assault



16/39 Ezequiel Cervantes – Driving While Impaired

17/39 Fredy Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired

18/39 Hakeem Perry – Habitual Breaking And Entering – Larceny

19/39 Jacob Guthrie – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

20/39 James McNair – Indecent Exposure



21/39 James West – Attempted Rape – Indecent Liberties With Child

22/39 Jasmine McFarland – Fugtiive

23/39 Jeremiah Hamilton – Driving While Impaired

24/39 Jeremy Meadows – Possession Of Marijuana

25/39 Joey Curlee – Larceny



26/39 Kevin Ortiz – Resisting Officer

27/39 Kristin Clark – Trespassing

28/39 Lareese English – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Fleeing Eluding Arrest

29/39 Laura Schwenk – Driving While Impaired

30/39 Nileshkumar Bhanvadia – Driving While Impaired



31/39 Randolph McCain – Trespassing

32/39 Rey Cisneros – Driving While Impaired

33/39 Roni Arnulfo – Hit And Run

34/39 Samantha Land – Common Law Robbery

35/39 Stacey Chapman – Assault On A Female



36/39 Thomas Bailey – Assault On A Female

37/39 Vernon Torrence – Assault On A Female

38/39 Victoria Lites – Larceny

39/39 Zuri Adams – Assault By Pointing A Gun















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 19th.