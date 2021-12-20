Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 19th
Alexis Frazier – Impersonating A Law Enforcement Officer
Aliyah Black – Simple Assault
Aniya Boyd – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Antonio Guy – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Ariyana Threatt – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Brian Stowe – Assault – Felony Possession
Brittany Sutton – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats
Caleb Simmons – Driving While Impaired
Christine Graham – Battery Of Unborn Child
Cristian Perezortiz – No Operators License – Reckless Driving
Crystal Primus – Simple Assault
David Morgan – Larceny – Resisting Officer
David Roberts – Assault On A Female
Donella Ivey – Communicating Threats – Assault
Ezequiel Cervantes – Driving While Impaired
Fredy Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired
Hakeem Perry – Habitual Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Jacob Guthrie – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
James McNair – Indecent Exposure
James West – Attempted Rape – Indecent Liberties With Child
Jasmine McFarland – Fugtiive
Jeremiah Hamilton – Driving While Impaired
Jeremy Meadows – Possession Of Marijuana
Joey Curlee – Larceny
Kevin Ortiz – Resisting Officer
Kristin Clark – Trespassing
Lareese English – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
Laura Schwenk – Driving While Impaired
Nileshkumar Bhanvadia – Driving While Impaired
Randolph McCain – Trespassing
Rey Cisneros – Driving While Impaired
Roni Arnulfo – Hit And Run
Samantha Land – Common Law Robbery
Stacey Chapman – Assault On A Female
Thomas Bailey – Assault On A Female
Vernon Torrence – Assault On A Female
Victoria Lites – Larceny
Zuri Adams – Assault By Pointing A Gun
