One Found Fatally Shot Outside North Charlotte Apartment Building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a victim was shot and killed in north Charlotte near the UNC Charlotte campus early Monday.

Police officers responded near Gold Rush Boulevard, around 12:10 a.m., after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound outside of the apartment building.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Quantae Young, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.