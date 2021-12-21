Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 20th
Shaheem Williams – Simple Assault
Marionii Ashby – Simple Assault
Karen Baird – 2 Counts Of Felony Conspiracy – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Janice Burden – AWDW Serious Injury
Christopher Burton – Non Arrest Federal
Ja Quaylin Byers Stevenson – 3 Counts Of Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz
Tykwon Campbell – DWI – Expired Registration Card Or Tag
Jeffrey Dean – 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female
Adrienne Fox – Simple Assault
Gregory Frazier – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor) – Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor)
Fredy Gonsalez Camarillo – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Charity Goodwin – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Tamera Goodwyn – Embezzlement
Ashley Greenleaf – 2 Counts Of Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive – DWI
Reginald Griffin – Felony Possession Marijuana – Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Felony) – PWISD Marijuana
Eric Henderson – Possess Weapon By Prisoner (Felony)
Tyquna Hudson – Larceny By Employee
Isaiah Jennings – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
Latayvia Johnson – 2 Counts Of Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny
Brianna Kay – Assault On A Child Under 12
Jason Lamothe – Assault On A Female
Robert Latham – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Mercedes Logan – DWI
Tanika Lovett – Larceny Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound
Alyson Lynn – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Timothy Massey – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Charlie Mathis – Communicating Threats
Brenton McCauley – Assault On A Female
Kara Miller – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter
Tidjante Nazario – Fail To Wear Seat Belt Driver – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
Jazmiya Nelson – Assault Government Official Or Employee – DWI
Noelia Pinacho – Simple Assault
Rossi Reid – Assault On A Female
Juan Resendiz Ugarte – 3 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Communicating Threats – 2 Counts Of Felony Larceny
Ethan Richards – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – PWISD Marijuana
Aaron Robinson – Communicating Threats
Denise Salmond – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Kofi Sem – Assault On A Female
David Simmons – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child – Injury To Personal Property
Kaleb Sturdivant – 2 Counts Of Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault Serious Bodily Injury
Imon Swanigan – Assault Government Official Or Employee
Zaire Swint – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony)
Michael Thorne – Assault And Battery – AWDW Serious Injury – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony)
Daniel Tillett – DWI
Deaaron Truesdale – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile – Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Misdemeanor)
Leon Webb – 3 Counts Of Nonsupport Child (Misdemeanor)
