CMPD Detectives Investigate Homicide In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a victim was shot and killed early Thursday morning .

Officers responded to the scene on Deergreen Lane around 6 a.m. to find a victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of an apartment.

Detectives say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.