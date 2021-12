Gaston County Mugshots December 22nd

1/31 Mugcov

2/31 Aaron Burris – No Operators License

3/31 Ashley Hartwick – Possession Of Meth – Trafficking Heroin

4/31 Ashton Teague – Trafficking Heroin – Trespassing

5/31 Ayzia Scultz – Failure To Appear



6/31 Bryan Packer – Failure To Appear

7/31 Dennis Carver – Failure To Appear –

8/31 Derek Zito – Driving While License Revoked

9/31 Dustin Mann – Possession Of Meth

10/31 Dylan Haley – Failure To Appear



11/31 Ervin Riddick – Habitual Larceny

12/31 Genesis Aguilar – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

13/31 Jeremiah Higdon – Failure To Appear

14/31 Jodie Kely – Assault And Battery

15/31 John Melton – Failure To Appear



16/31 Joshua Worthy – Domestic Violence

17/31 Justin Hibbard – Misuse Of 911

18/31 Justin Spirlin – Trafficking Heroin

19/31 Keejuan McCleave – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

20/31 Kimberly Frasure – Larceny – False Pretense



21/31 Kristen Hamrick – Possession Of Meth –

22/31 Michael Hicks – Possession Of Meth – Reckless Driving

24/31 Raequan Holloway – Larceny Of Firearm – Larcney

25/31 Rebecca Fisher – Trespassing



26/31 Shane Hunt – Possession Of Meth

27/31 Shawn Price – Breaking And Entering

28/31 Shea Borland – Possession Of Meth – Driving While License Revoked

29/31 Trevian Curry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Firearm

30/31 Victor Lawson – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, December 22nd.