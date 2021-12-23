Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 22nd
William Grist – Assault On A Female
Tom Mathis – Simple Assault
Timothy Massey – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Thomas Phillips – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Tabari Grant – Financial Card Theft – Habitual Larceny
Sir Anthony Hepburn – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting Officer
Sherikia Witchell – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Santonio Thompson – Assault On A Female
Richard Mills – Driving While License Revoked
Patrick Taylor – Breaking And Entering
Paris Rouse – Felony Conspiracy – Financial Card Theft – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Norman Walker – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender
Michael Bryant – First Degree Trespassing – Resisting Officer
Michael Anderson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Maynor Garcia – Felony Larceny
Mary Gaul – Driving While Impaired
Mark Sutton – Protective Order Violation
Marcus Corry – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Marcus Anthony – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Luis Peralta – Felony Larceny
Kendall Alfred – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Keddrick Leggett – Felony Possession
Joshua Phillips – Driving While Impaired
Joaquin Melchor – Driving While Impiared
Jared Bateman – Possession – Resisting Officer
Isaiah Jennings – Breaking And Entering
Frederick McNair – Assault On A Female
Erin Wentzel – Driving While Impaired
Erin Rushing – Lying To Officer – Larceny – Shoplifting
Equaisha Edwards – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Elbert Atkinson – Larceny By Employee
Edibernard Vaquez – Felony Larceny
Drew Swaim – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession
Dillip Phuyal – Assault By Pointing Gun
Derek Rhodes – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Deeric Phillips – Assault By Pointing Gun
Daniel Morgan – Involuntary Manslaughter
Damon Johnson – Hit And Run
Colby Johnson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault
Bryson Goodlett – Felony Probation Violation
Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Brian Johnson – Assault And Battery
Ayenday Suter – Driving While Impaired
Antoine Andrews – Possession With Intent Cocaine
Anthony Habersham – Parole Violation
Alexander Crossman – Assault On A Female
