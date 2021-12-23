Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 22nd

1/48 Mugcov

2/48 Zaki Davis – Murder

3/48 William Grist – Assault On A Female

4/48 Tom Mathis – Simple Assault

5/48 Timothy Massey – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



6/48 Thomas Phillips – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

7/48 Tabari Grant – Financial Card Theft – Habitual Larceny

8/48 Sir Anthony Hepburn – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting Officer

9/48 Sherikia Witchell – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

10/48 Santonio Thompson – Assault On A Female



11/48 Richard Mills – Driving While License Revoked

12/48 Patrick Taylor – Breaking And Entering

13/48 Paris Rouse – Felony Conspiracy – Financial Card Theft – Possession Of Stolen Goods

14/48 Norman Walker – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender

15/48 Michael Bryant – First Degree Trespassing – Resisting Officer



16/48 Michael Anderson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

17/48 Maynor Garcia – Felony Larceny

18/48 Mary Gaul – Driving While Impaired

19/48 Mark Sutton – Protective Order Violation

20/48 Marcus Corry – Assault On A Female – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



21/48 Marcus Anthony – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/48 Luis Peralta – Felony Larceny

23/48 Kendall Alfred – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

24/48 Keddrick Leggett – Felony Possession

25/48 Joshua Phillips – Driving While Impaired



26/48 Joaquin Melchor – Driving While Impiared

27/48 Jared Bateman – Possession – Resisting Officer

28/48 Isaiah Jennings – Breaking And Entering

29/48 Frederick McNair – Assault On A Female

30/48 Erin Wentzel – Driving While Impaired



31/48 Erin Rushing – Lying To Officer – Larceny – Shoplifting

32/48 Equaisha Edwards – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

33/48 Elbert Atkinson – Larceny By Employee

34/48 Edibernard Vaquez – Felony Larceny

35/48 Drew Swaim – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession



36/48 Dillip Phuyal – Assault By Pointing Gun

37/48 Derek Rhodes – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

38/48 Deeric Phillips – Assault By Pointing Gun

39/48 Daniel Morgan – Involuntary Manslaughter

40/48 Damon Johnson – Hit And Run



41/48 Colby Johnson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault

42/48 Bryson Goodlett – Felony Probation Violation

43/48 Brittany Harvey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

44/48 Brian Johnson – Assault And Battery

45/48 Ayenday Suter – Driving While Impaired



46/48 Antoine Andrews – Possession With Intent Cocaine

47/48 Anthony Habersham – Parole Violation

48/48 Alexander Crossman – Assault On A Female

































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, December 22nd.