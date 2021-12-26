CMPD: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting On Christmas Day In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two people are injured after a shooting on Christmas day in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone shot on Beatties Ford Road.

At the scene, officers say they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man, later identified as Frederick Edwards, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives say the other man was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third victim with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this homicide is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.