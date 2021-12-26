Firefighters Keep Eye On Wildfire Near Grandfather Mountain

1/3 P.C. @ Linville Volunteer Fire Department

2/3

3/3 P.C. @ Linville Volunteer Fire Department





LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say firefighters are monitoring a wildfire in the vicinity of Grandfather Mountain which has burned 35 acres.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the fire, reported on Friday in the Roseboro area, had spread overnight but wasn’t threatening any homes as of Saturday. The post said equipment was deployed to protect residents.

The department said the fire was on the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain.

In a subsequent post, the department said early Sunday that the wildfire continued to advance and shift with the winds.