Gaston County Mugshots December 25th December 26, 2021 WCCB Web Staff, 1/15 2/15 Tiffany Ward - Interfering With An Anti-Shoplifting Device - Failure To Appear 3/15 Joshua Spencer - DWI - Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia 4/15 Carolyn Smith - DWI - Reckless Driving To Endanger 5/15 Thomas Self - Probation Violation 6/15 Daphane Picklesimer - Failure To Appear 7/15 Pedro Pascual - DWI 8/15 Joshua Nicholson - Assault Of A Woman 9/15 William Nanney - Failure To Appear - Trafficking Heroin - Possession Of Heroin With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver - Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance 10/15 Tabatha Moses - Unsafe Movement While Driving - Child Abuse - DWI - DWLR 11/15 Jason Jordan - Domestic Violence Protection Order 12/15 Christy Helton - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle 13/15 Joseph Hamilton - 2nd Degree Trespassing 14/15 Matthew Gaddis - Methamphetamine Possession - Marijuana Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession 15/15 Deborah Cannon - Methamphetamine Possession - Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance - Drug Paraphernalia Possession The Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.