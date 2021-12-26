Top 10 Grossing Movies Of 2021 Worldwide | PHOTOS

1/10 10. Eternals

2/10

3/10 8. Godzilla Vs. Kong

4/10 7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

5/10 6. Detective Chinatown 3



6/10 5. F9: The Fast Saga

7/10 4. No Time To Die

8/10 3. Hi, Mom

9/10 2. The Battle at Lake Changjin

10/10 1. Spider-Man: No Way Home





















CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with the COVID-19 pandemic looming overing the film industry, 2021 was a big year for box offices worldwide.

Ticket sales increased from 2020 and audiences started to make their way back to the theatre, as new films became available on the big screen for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Box Office Mojo, IMDbPro, provides the top 10 grossing movies of 2021 below.

P.C. @APNews

10. Eternals.

$400,689,739 worldwide.

$164,508,664 domestic.

9. Shang-Chi and The Legend Of the Ten Rings.

$432,230,054 worldwide.

$224,543,292 domestic.

8. Godzilla Vs. Kong.

$467,863,133 worldwide.

$100,563,133 domestic.

7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

$501,027,511 worldwide.

$212,527,511 domestic.

6. Detective Chinatown 3.

$686,257,563 worldwide.

5. F9: The Fast Saga.

$726,229,501 worldwide.

$173,005,945 domestic.

4. No Time To Die.

$774,034,007 worldwide.

$160,772,007 domestic.

3. Hi, Mom.

$822,009,764 worldwide.

2. The Battle at Lake Changjin.

$902,538,455 worldwide.

$341,921 domestic.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home.