CMPD: 14-Year-Old Shoots Officer In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an attempted murder investigation after a 14-year-old shot and injured a CMPD officer in east Charlotte Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Winged Elm Court, off of Reddman Road, after receiving a larceny from vehicle in progress call for service. The caller also advised that the suspect had pointed a firearm at a nearby citizen.

Responding officers made contact with the suspect, who fled on foot. During a brief foot chase, the suspect shot at the pursuing officers, striking one of the officers, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. The suspect was not struck during the shooting incident and was taken into custody.

The officer was transported to an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

At this time the CMPD is not looking for any additional suspects.

As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.