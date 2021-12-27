Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 26th
2/29
Wilson Benavidez – Hit And Run – No Operators License – Resisting Officer
3/29
Willie Alexander – Felony Larceny – First Degree Trespassing – Possession
4/29
Timothy Grzonka – Second Degree Trespassing
5/29
Stephen Costenoble – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
6/29
Shawn Howell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
7/29
Rafael Canales – Communicating Threats – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
8/29
Quenton Hood – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
9/29
Patricia Wheeler – Driving While License Revoked
10/29
Nashawn Reid – Discharging Firearm In City – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
11/29
Morgan Flynn – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
12/29
Marcos Javier – No Operators License
13/29
Marcos Javier – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Simple Assault
14/29
Kevin Cabello – Cyberstalking – Injury To Personal Property
15/29
Julio Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired – No Operators License
16/29
Jnytre Kyler – Injury To Real Property
17/29
Janet Barker – Driving While Impaired
18/29
Hander Rivas – Second Degree Trespassing
19/29
Halley Herrera – Contributing To Juvenile
20/29
Gene Jones – Simple Assault
21/29
Eric Jones – Breaking And Entering – Resisting Officer
22/29
Dominik Scott – Communicating Threats
23/29
Deion Rogers – Larceny
24/29
Dean Richter – Driving While Impaired
25/29
David Cole – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
26/29
Crystal Ethridge – Driving While Impaired
27/29
Corbin Paige – Misdemeanor Probation Violation – Operators License
28/29
Bezaleel Rubio – Driving After Consuming
29/29
Antonio Meadows – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
