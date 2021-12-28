Gaston County Mugshots December 27th
1/18
Carrie Vanburen – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
2/18
Floyd Armstrong – Larceny Misdemeanor
3/18
Harold Baker – Cruelty To Animals
4/18
Brittany Beam – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
5/18
Brittany Brakefield – Break Or Enter
6/18
Anthony Bruce – Exceed Safe Speed – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Or Display Altered Or Ficticious Or Revoked License – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol 1st – Reckless Driving To Endanger
7/18
Crystal Caldwell – Change Price Tag Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespass
8/18
Roy Duffell – Cyberstalking – Threatening Phone Call
9/18
Damien Faison – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
10/18
Kristina Holloway – DWI – Possess SCH II – Failure To Reduce Speed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard
11/18
Tory Honeycutt – True Bill Of Indictment
12/18
Alisha Hudson – 6 Counts Of Sell Or Deliver Cocaine – 3 Counts Of Possess Cocaine With Intent To Sell Or Deliver – 3 Counts Of Maintain CS In Vehicle Or Place Or Dwelling
13/18
Jonathan Knight – DWI – Drive Left Of Center – Possess Open Container Or Consume Alcohol PSG Area – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
14/18
Gregory Lewis – Habeas Corpus
15/18
Tyler Mixon – Employee Larceny
16/18
James Ryan – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
17/18
Williams Swett – AWDW
18/18
Zacary Tench – Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, December 27th.