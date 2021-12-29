Catawba College Issues Shelter In Place after Shooting on Campus

SALISBURY, N.C. — A shooting during a high school basketball tournament at Catawba College prompted a shelter in place on campus Wednesday night. Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes tells WCCB two male juveniles were shot in the lobby area of the Goodman Gym. One victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and the other was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The 2021 Sam Moir High School Basketball Tournament was being played in the gym. North Rowan was playing West Rowan at the time of the shooting according to police. Rowan-Salisbury School officials say further games for the tournament have been cancelled.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police.

ATTENTION: The remainder of the 2021 Sam Moir Christmas Tournament has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ivHjDrAJND — Rowan-Salisbury Schools (@RSSchoolsNC) December 30, 2021