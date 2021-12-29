North Carolina Reports 1,648,922 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 19,339 Deaths, 2,122 Hospitalizations

Update (12/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 9,377 new cases of coronavirus and 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,122 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 21,624,359 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,265,503 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,339 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 150 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 66 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,698 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 75 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday. There are currently 1,992 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 21,575,938 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,251,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,308 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 150 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 66 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,889 new cases of coronavirus and 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours.There are currently 1,680 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 21,266,631 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,213,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,233 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 150 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 66 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,894 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours.There are currently 1,682 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 21,222,656 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,202,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,183 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 141 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 64 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,892 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 134 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday. There are currently 1,630 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 21,190,766 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,189,518 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,167 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 141 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 64 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,932 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,575 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,893,384 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,146,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,033 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 142 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 65 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,168 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 34 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,550 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,869,429 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,133,628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 19,010 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 142 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 65 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,606 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,493 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,736,153 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,093,652 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,976 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 142 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 65 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,153 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 75 COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday. There are currently 1,473 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,681,539 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,079,773 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,955 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 142 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 65 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,104 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,376 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,582,498 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,041,367 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,880 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 45 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,101 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,307 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,553,321 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

12,033,557 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,860 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 45 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,720 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 111 COVID-19 related deaths since Monday. There are currently 1,202 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,423,397 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,986,697 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,825 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 45 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,725 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 38 COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday. There are currently 1,077 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,252,428 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,916,769 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,714 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 78 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,318 new cases of coronavirus and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,113 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,098,752 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,868,298 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,676 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 78 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,289 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,112 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,062,266 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,857,612 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,642 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,383 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 33 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,055 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 20,040,182 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,843,331 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,630 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 74% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,401 new cases of coronavirus and 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,052 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,922,792 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,818,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,597 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,392 new cases of coronavirus and 48 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,048 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,877,346 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,808,915 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,562 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 165 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,171 new cases of coronavirus and 52 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,049 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,827,043 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,795,764 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,514 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 166 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 89 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,339 new cases of coronavirus and 25 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,037 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,789,829 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,778,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,462 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 166 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 89 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,361 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 26 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,039 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,770,913 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,723,568 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,437 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 166 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 89 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,926 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 40 COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday. There are currently 1,082 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,666,682 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,723,568 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,411 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 166 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 89 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,156 new cases of coronavirus and 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,095 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,565,732 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,692,513 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,371 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 181 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 107 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,243 new cases of coronavirus and 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,097 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,528,927 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,668,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,336 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 181 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 107 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,103 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 66 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,040 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,506,183 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,656,155 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,317 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 181 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 107 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,997 new cases of coronavirus and 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,144 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,388,597 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,630,449 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,251 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 181 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 107 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,201 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,173 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,339,595 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,617,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,211 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 181 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 107 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,777 new cases of coronavirus and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,194 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,296,214 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,610,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,191 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 210 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 142 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,214 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,150 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,258,004 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,599,063 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,130 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 210 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 142 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (11/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,096 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 54 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,211 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,237,734 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,589,409 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,104 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 210 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 142 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,366 new cases of coronavirus and 73 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,335 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,117,092 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,566,768 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 18,050 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 210 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 142 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,493 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,364 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,062,690 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,552,439 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,977 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 210 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 142 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,160 new cases of coronavirus and 47 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,406 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 19,012,089 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,542,569 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,935 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 259 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,340 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,443 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,978,535 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,524,984 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,888 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 259 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,183 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 102 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,527 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,953,258 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,517,753 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,867 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 75% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 259 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,609 new cases of coronavirus and 69 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,693 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,831,999 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,494,130 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,765 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 259 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,003 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,763 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,776,001 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,483,183 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,696 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 259 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,610 new cases of coronavirus and 65 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,811 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,716,962 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,468,721 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,640 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 263 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 166 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,374 new cases of coronavirus and 39 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,896 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,676,661 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,445,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,575 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 263 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 166 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,599 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 80 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,852 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,655,099 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,445,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,536 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 263 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 166 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,182 new cases of coronavirus and 46 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,074 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,524,852 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,373,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,456 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 263 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 166 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,761 new cases of coronavirus and 80 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,208 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,465,168 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,362,089 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,410 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 263 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 166 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,239 new cases of coronavirus and 97 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,277 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,403,458 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,351,701 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,330 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,148 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,236 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,364,369 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,322,849 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,233 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,786 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 103 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 2,152 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,330,397 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,322,849 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,207 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 76% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,078 new cases of coronavirus and 85 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,467 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,165,981 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,287,685 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,104 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,781 new cases of coronavirus and 74 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,514 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,106,669 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,259,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 17,019 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,598 new cases of coronavirus and 133 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,586 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,052,926 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,259,447 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,945 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,703 new cases of coronavirus and 93 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,705 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 18,007,762 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,237,949 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,812 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,219 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 114 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 2,690 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,973,756 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,216,850 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,719 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 6% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (10/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,963 new cases of coronavirus and 81 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,882 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,812,784 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,186,824 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,605 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,765 new cases of coronavirus and 80 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,943 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,746,524 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,156,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,524 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,789 new cases of coronavirus and 159 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,010 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,683,120 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,156,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,444 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 150 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,469 new cases of coronavirus and 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,073 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,634,565 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,124,551 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,285 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 150 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,665 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 127 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,012 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,594,724 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,107,619 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,235 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 77% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 150 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,805 new cases of coronavirus and 96 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,359 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,408,743 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,064,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,108 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 78% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 150 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,953 new cases of coronavirus and 71 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,231 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,333,821 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,052,696 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 16,012 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 78% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 150 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,288 new cases of coronavirus and 130 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,400 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,268,421 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,030,064 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,941 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 78% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 145 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 59 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,381 new cases of coronavirus and 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,464 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,205,478 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

11,006,891 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,811 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 78% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 145 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 59 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,257 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 161 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,323 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 17,156,329 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,986,852 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,776 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 78% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 145 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 59 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,905 new cases of coronavirus and 95 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,573 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,935,906 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,938,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,615 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 145 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 59 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,160 new cases of coronavirus and 115 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,620 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,852,795 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,887,491 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,520 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 270 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 145 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 59 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,277 new cases of coronavirus and 100 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,630 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,782,281 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,887,491 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,405 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 240 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 136 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,760 new cases of coronavirus and 58 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,690 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,706,659 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,862,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,305 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 240 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 136 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,346 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 172 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,514 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,674,544 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,839,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,247 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 240 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 136 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,877 new cases of coronavirus and 71 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,756 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,443,815 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,775,565 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,075 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 240 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 136 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,290 new cases of coronavirus and 110 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,815 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,393,214 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,739,794 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 15,004 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 240 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 136 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,752 new cases of coronavirus and 63 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,790 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,335,711 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,679,843 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,894 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 217 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 120 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,124 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 123 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,779 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,301,364 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,679,843 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,831 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 217 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 120 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 8,590 new cases of coronavirus and 83 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,800 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 16,059,408 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,606,639 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,708 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 217 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 120 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,901 new cases of coronavirus and 96 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,789 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,982,598 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,568,598 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,625 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 217 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 120 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (9/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,248 new cases of coronavirus and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,757 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,914,916 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,542,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,529 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 196 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 91 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/31/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,351 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,612 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,858,418 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,514,513 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,468 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 196 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 91 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,569 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 93 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,509 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,817,112 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,479,728 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,412 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 80% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 196 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 91 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 8,105 new cases of coronavirus and 47 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,651 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,644,150 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,392,906 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,319 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 196 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 91 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 8,620 new cases of coronavirus and 60 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,666 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,577,115 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 14,272 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,130 new cases of coronavirus and 60 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,503 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,509,493 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,292,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,212 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,623 new cases of coronavirus and 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,342 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,460,983 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,268,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,152 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,184 new cases of coronavirus and a total of 61 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 3,197 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,426,340 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,252,482 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,120 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,631 new cases of coronavirus and 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,147 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,268,810 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,192,044 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,059 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,020 new cases of coronavirus and 53 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,083 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,211,111 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,165,147 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 14,005 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 151 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 35 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,256 new cases of coronavirus and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,930 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,145,471 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,141,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,952 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 111 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 49 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 29 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,575 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,828 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,102,574 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,116,531 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,895 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 111 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 49 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 29 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,778 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 54 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 2,651 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 15,073,120 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,098,901 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,880 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 111 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 49 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 29 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,628 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,483 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,937,163 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,043,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,826 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 111 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 49 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 29 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,900 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,409 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,877,796 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

10,020,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,806 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,963 new cases of coronavirus and 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,304 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,798,063 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,999,767 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,790 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,985 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,179 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,760,763 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,984,713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,768 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,863 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 23 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,946 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,740,109 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,972,679 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,759 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 81% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,506 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,715 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,618,253 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,922,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,736 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,331 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,651 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,569,360 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,897,190 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,724 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 76 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 23 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,413 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,580 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,527,065 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,860,918 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,700 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 56 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 23 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,188 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,465 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,497,850 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,860,918 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,679 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 56 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 23 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (8/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,190 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,359 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,477,619 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,801,228 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,670 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 56 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 23 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,199 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,168 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,384,644 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,801,228 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,635 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 56 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 23 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,268 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,141 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,350,579 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,781,251 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,618 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 56 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 23 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,633 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,091 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,317,590 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,755,302 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,606 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 43 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 17 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,603 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,031 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,293,911 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,734,713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,590 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 43 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 17 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,401 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 943 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,276,891 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,661,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,580 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 43 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 17 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,998 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 817 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,207,981 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,661,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,570 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 43 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 17 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,800 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 751 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,178,223 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,649,811 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,562 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 43 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 17 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,434 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 694 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,152,860 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,545,753 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,550 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 20 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 871 new cases of coronavirus and 6 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 672 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,136,073 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,545,753 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,541 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 20 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 734 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 612 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,123,448 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,530,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,535 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 20 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,023 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 536 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,068,960 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,504,794 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,523 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 20 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,020 new cases of coronavirus and 7 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 492 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,046,286 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,492,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,519 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 20 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 995 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 487 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,023,112 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,454,758 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,512 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 25 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 540 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 469 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 14,006,002 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,445,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,503 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 25 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 562 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 448 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,995,432 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,027,742 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,499 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 25 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 543 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 418 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,923,831 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,011,841 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,483 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 25 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 630 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 410 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,924,083 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

9,001,911 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,475 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 39 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 25 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 22 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 451 new cases of coronavirus and 5 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 415 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,902,865 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,989,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,460 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 49 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 31 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 231 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 388 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,894,802 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,925,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,455 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 49 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 31 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 374 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 400 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,841,160 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,899,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,434 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 49 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 31 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (7/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 296 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 396 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,820,917 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,899,165 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,434 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 49 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 31 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 208 new cases of coronavirus and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 393 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,799,993 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,883,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,437 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 59 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 274 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 384 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,785,803 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,866,923 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,424 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 59 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 294 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 8 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 368 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,775,929 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,852,641 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,420 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 59 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 388 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 427 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,726,309 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,812,027 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,412 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 59 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 394 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 429 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,706,154 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,794,757 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,408 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 59 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 461 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 442 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,685,321 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,769,445 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,393 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 58 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 34 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 24 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 211 new cases of coronavirus and 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 463 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,670,374 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,750,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,382 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 61 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 25 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 238 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 28 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 458 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,658,725 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,739,949 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,368 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 61 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 25 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 220 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 475 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,608,269 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,647,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,340 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 62 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 36 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 25 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 362 new cases of coronavirus and 6 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 485 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,587,179 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,647,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,320 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 67 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 38 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 25 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 333 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 495 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,563,867 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,630,245 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,314 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 69 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 37 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 26 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 272 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 510 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,547,303 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,612,334 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,296 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 72 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 38 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 27 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 284 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 27 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 480 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,534,533 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,535,259 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,292 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 72 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 38 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 27 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 425 new cases of coronavirus and 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 535 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,480,304 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,535,259 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,265 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 83 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 46 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 464 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 548 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,455,767 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,510,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,246 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 82 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 46 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 544 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 554 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,430,034 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,481,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,230 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 81 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 45 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 32 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 299 new cases of coronavirus and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 568 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,409,550 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,457,163 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,212 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 86 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 50 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 359 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 48 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 546 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,398,916 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,435,733 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,199 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 85 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 51 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 680 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 613 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,337,545 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,365,719 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,151 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 86 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 48 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 481 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 613 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,301,441 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,345,764 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,130 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 87 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 47 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 31 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 265 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 610 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,281,908 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,307,696 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,110 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 96 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 50 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 32 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (6/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 268 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 23 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 602 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,272,465 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,296,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,101 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 100 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 53 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 738 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 694 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,200,812 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,241,013 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,078 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 103 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 849 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 681 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,172,092 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,208,453 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,055 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 103 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 866 new cases of coronavirus and 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 695 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,140,869 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,179,278 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,031 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 101 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 33 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 525 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 699 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,120,479 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,145,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 13,004 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 109 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 70 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 37 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 581 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 29 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 680 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,100,572 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,111,058 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,987 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 99 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 68 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 34 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,020 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 763 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 13,029,781 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

8,030,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,958 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 113 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 40 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,187 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 793 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,997,096 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,989,892 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,950 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 114 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 40 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 969 new cases of coronavirus and 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 820 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,959,749 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,953,644 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,938 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 114 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 40 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 622 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 820 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,936,736 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,885,323 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,911 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 120 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 74 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 688 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 29 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 904 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,921,812 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,864,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,891 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 120 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 74 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 42 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,501 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 926 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,846,681 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,775,046 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,862 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 125 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,394 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 925 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,794,180 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,728,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,853 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 121 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,493 new cases of coronavirus and 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 933 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,754,978 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,685,519 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,830 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 117 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 73 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 699 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 968 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,732,225 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,648,490 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,801 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 126 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 78 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 974 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 951 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,718,677 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,619,411 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,790 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 126 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 74 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,932 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,006 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,632,520 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,456,842 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,780 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 138 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,798 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,031 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,589,041 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,456,842 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,738 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 138 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 74 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,468 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,546,599 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,391,135 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,721 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 138 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 71 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 981 new cases of coronavirus and 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,050 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,520,328 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,333,140 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,700 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 134 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 70 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 47 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (5/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 40 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,007 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,504,937 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,300,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,691 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 140 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 71 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 50 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,765 new cases of coronavirus and 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,117 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,322,425 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

7,017,344 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,619 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 130 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 66 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 50 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,148 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,103 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,291,945 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,967,577 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,583 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 128 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 63 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 50 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,334 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 37 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,067 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,265,334 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,878,527 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,560 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 128 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 62 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 51 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,167 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,145 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,107,804 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,775,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,523 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 133 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 61 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,236 new cases of coronavirus and 25 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,149 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,063,572 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,711,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,505 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 137 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 63 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,963 new cases of coronavirus and 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,168 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 12,021,825 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,594,886 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,480 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 135 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 63 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,200 new cases of coronavirus and 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,170 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,983,297 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,517,220 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,437 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 138 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 67 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,380 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 31 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 1,096 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,968,084 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,270,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,418 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 145 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 70 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,475 new cases of coronavirus and 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,064 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,874,945 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,270,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,387 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 145 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 70 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,434 new cases of coronavirus and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,020 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,830,736 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,164,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,359 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 145 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 68 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,359 new cases of coronavirus and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,045 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,776,943 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

6,057,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,325 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 141 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 67 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,364 new cases of coronavirus and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,032 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,749,277 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,965,026 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,305 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 152 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 77 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 57 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,469 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 42 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 904 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,734,653 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,872,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,290 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 150 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 76 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 57 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,509 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 977 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,641,898 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,624,683 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,248 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 147 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 75 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 55 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,087 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,004 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,598,519 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,516,517 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,224 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 150 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 82 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,380 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,025 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,558,263 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,388,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,212 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 148 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 81 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 870 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 982 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,534,490 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,275,032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,189 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 147 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 80 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,054 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 907 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,509,107 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

5,210,271 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,173 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 155 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 88 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 62 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (4/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,027 new cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 985 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,380,728 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,913,081 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,136 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 156 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 61 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/31/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,929 new cases of coronavirus and 25 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 955 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,336,690 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,778,807 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,112 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 154 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 86 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,370 new cases of coronavirus and 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 924 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,309,842 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,713,667 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,087 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 164 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 98 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,372 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and a total of 57 COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. There are currently 973 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,282,753 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,654,892 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,028 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 163 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 98 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,154 new cases of coronavirus and 41 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 933 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,180,346 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,419,640 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 12,028 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 162 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 98 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,112 new cases of coronavirus and 93 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 945 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,134,163 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,304,616 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,987 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 177 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 114 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,098 new cases of coronavirus and 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 981 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,087,748 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

4,209,638 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,894 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 178 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 115 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,062 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 956 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 11,057,814 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,811,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,854 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 176 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 115 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,839 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths since Saturday, March 20. There are currently 924 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

In the last 24 hours North Carolina has reported 1,248 new positive cases.

According to health officials, there have been 11,042,201 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,754,848 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,836 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 178 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 122 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,034 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 964 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,945,810 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,594,787 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,820 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 178 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 121 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,915 new cases of coronavirus and 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 970 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,945,810 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,594,787 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,805 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 201 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 138 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 69 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,004 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 995 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,900,126 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,521,099 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,783 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 200 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 138 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 69 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,999 new cases of coronavirus and 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,002 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,851,648 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,455,805 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,757 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 198 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 139 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 68 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,093 new cases of coronavirus and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,021 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,824,621 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,407,647 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,722 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 220 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 155 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 73 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,337 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths since Saturday, March 13. There are currently 976 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,808,147 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,335,363 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,709 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 219 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 155 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 73 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 892 new cases of coronavirus and 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,028 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,723,058 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,162,635 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,691 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 219 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 154 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 73 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,998 new cases of coronavirus and 41 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,037 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,703,559 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,162,635 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,663 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 224 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 156 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 73 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,061 new cases of coronavirus and 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,039 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,652,888 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

3,070,733 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,622 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 236 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 168 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,861 new cases of coronavirus and 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,075 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,607,439 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,994,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,595 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 236 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 167 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 997 new cases of coronavirus and 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,147 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,581,557 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,938,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,552 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 234 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 169 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 77 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,228 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,126 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

The state is also reporting 33 new deaths within the last two days.

According to health officials, there have been 10,562,491 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,720,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,535 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 254 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 178 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 78 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,027 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,179 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,488,441 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,720,375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,502 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 254 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 178 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 78 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,093 new cases of coronavirus and 47 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,226 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,488,441 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,644,085 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,446 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 276 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 208 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 80 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,502 new cases of coronavirus and 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,290 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,396,113 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,575,019 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,399 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 276 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 207 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 80 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,145 new cases of coronavirus and 75 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,303 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,341,299 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,575,019 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,363 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 276 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 207 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 80 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,239 new cases of coronavirus and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,353 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,311,881 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,526,442 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,288 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 288 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 220 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 82 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (3/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,466 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,319 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

The state is also reporting 42 new deaths within the last two days.

According to health officials, there have been 10,291,482 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,472,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,254 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 295 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 222 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 83 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,643 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,414 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,213,861 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,320,745 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,212 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 295 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 222 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 84 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,924 new cases of coronavirus and 49 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,465 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,150,647 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,320,745 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,186 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 302 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 231 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 83 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,351 new cases of coronavirus and 63 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,498 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,091,588 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,246,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,137 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 321 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 257 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 87 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/24/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,346 new cases of coronavirus and 109 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,530 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 10,030,177 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,138,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 11,074 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 321 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 259 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 87 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,514 new cases of coronavirus and 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,563 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,989,919 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,138,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,965 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 327 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 279 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 87 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,133 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,567 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,964,355 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

2,090,523 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,934 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 337 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 284 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 85 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,541 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,647 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,926,578 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,977,342 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,926 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 337 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 284 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 85 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,446 new cases of coronavirus and 76 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,780 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,881,060 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,977,342 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,896 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 337 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 284 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 85 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,227 new cases of coronavirus and 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,780 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,825,272 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,977,342 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,820 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 341 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 299 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 87 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/18/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,916 new cases of coronavirus and 96 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,892 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,774,085 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,882,628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,766 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 347 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 316 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 87 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,167 new cases of coronavirus and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,954 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,719,476 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,882,628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,670 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 352 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 320 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 85 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 1,988 new cases of coronavirus and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,958 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,689,154 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,835,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,562 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 348 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 320 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 85 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,458 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,941 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,660,088 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,631,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,501 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 347 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 321 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 84 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,170 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,989 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,623,364 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,631,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,491 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 347 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 321 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 84 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,130 new cases of coronavirus and 77 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,101 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,573,008 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,631,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,453 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 347 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 321 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 84 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,128 new cases of coronavirus and 82 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,151 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,509,541 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,631,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,376 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 353 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 325 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 84 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,568 new cases of coronavirus and 113 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,185 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,447,619 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,486,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,294 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 358 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 334 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 83 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/10/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,833 new cases of coronavirus and 135 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,291 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,379,095 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,486,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,181 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 357 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 332 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 82 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,786 new cases of coronavirus and 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,374 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,344,437 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,390,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 10,046 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 359 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 336 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 81 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,084 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,339 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,311,180 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,390,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 9,991 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 344 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 78 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,674 new cases of coronavirus and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,378 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,265,806 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,259,124 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

There have been 9,983 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 343 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 78 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,172 new cases of coronavirus and 85 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,468 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,204,581 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

905,425 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 232,815 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,926 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 343 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 78 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,547 new cases of coronavirus and 113 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,523 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 9,148,199 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,061,308 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 122,158 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,841 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 363 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 347 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 77 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 12,079 new cases of coronavirus and 169 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,706 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

The number of new COVID-19 cases on the NCDHHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Feb. 3, 2021 includes a large number of cases from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS. These delayed reports account for 7,912 of the 12,079 COVID-19 cases reported today. Because the NCDHHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard displays the net difference in cases from the prior day, the number of cases reported today is inflated due to this backlog in reporting. It is important to note this delay in reporting to NCDHHS did not impact patient notifications or care from FastMed.

According to health officials, there have been 9,013,793 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,061,308 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 122,158 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,578 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 365 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 348 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/2/21):

North Carolina is reporting 2,926 new cases of coronavirus and 67 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,741 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,937,769 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

1,061,308 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 122,158 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,409 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 366 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 347 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (2/1/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,776 new cases of coronavirus and 7 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,781 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,908,258 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

699,885 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 122,158 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,342 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 365 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 344 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/30/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,168 new cases of coronavirus and 130 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,883 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,802,799 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

699,885 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 122,158 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,287 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 365 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 341 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/29/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,959 new cases of coronavirus and 111 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,048 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,731,816 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

573,130 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,157 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 363 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 340 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 75 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/28/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,490 new cases of coronavirus and 131 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,238 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,648,423 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

573,130 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 9,046 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 363 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 340 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 74 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/27/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,587 new cases of coronavirus and 139 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,305 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,580,157 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

573,130 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,915 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 362 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 335 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 72 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/26/21):

North Carolina is reporting 3,978 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,368 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,533,507 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

573,130 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,776 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 334 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 72 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/25/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,633 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,287 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,500,479 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

573,130 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,720 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 330 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 69 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/23/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,181 new cases of coronavirus and 122 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,416 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,390,282 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

424,274 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,586 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 361 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 330 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 69 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/22/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,436 new cases of coronavirus and 125 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,512 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,316,710 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

424,274 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 76,293 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,464 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 357 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 337 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 70 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/21/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,187 new cases of coronavirus and 139 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,666 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,240,694 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

344,456 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 44,271 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,339 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 356 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 334 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 67 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/20/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,415 new cases of coronavirus and 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,740 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,171,658 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

344,456 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 44,271 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,200 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 354 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 329 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 66 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/19/21):

North Carolina is reporting 4,058 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,881 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,120,465 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

344,456 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 44,271 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,139 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 354 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 326 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/17/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,811 new cases of coronavirus and 67 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,862 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 8,022,425 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

238,344 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 44,271 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,083 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 354 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 324 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/16/21):

North Carolina is reporting 7,986 new cases of coronavirus and 83 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,895 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,949,914 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

238,344 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in North Carolina and 44,271 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 8,016 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 354 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 324 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/15/21):

North Carolina is reporting 8,914 new cases of coronavirus and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,916 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,874,642 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

173,928 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,933 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 356 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 328 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 67 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/14/21):

North Carolina is reporting 9,853 new cases of coronavirus and 80 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,990 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,788,507 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

173,928 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,825 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 351 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 321 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 66 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/13/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,098 new cases of coronavirus and 107 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,951 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,706,437 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

173,928 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,745 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 350 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 309 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 65 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/12/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,936 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,843 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,611,324 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

151,902 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,578 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 39% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 349 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 289 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/11/21):

North Carolina is reporting 8,833 new cases of coronavirus and 142 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,774 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,498,343 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

151,902 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,567 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 348 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 289 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/9/21):

North Carolina is reporting 11,581 new cases of coronavirus and 97 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,871 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,431,475 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

151,902 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina and 9,115 have completed the series of vaccine.

There have been 7,425 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 348 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 288 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 64 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/8/21):

North Carolina is reporting 10,028 new cases of coronavirus and 115 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,960 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,351,909 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

109,799 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 7,328 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 341 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 281 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/7/21):

North Carolina is reporting 10,398 new cases of coronavirus and 137 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,960 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,261,440 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

109,799 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 7,213 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 337 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 273 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/6/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,952 new cases of coronavirus and 80 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,893 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,191,700 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

109,799 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 7,076 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 334 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 263 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/5/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,285 new cases of coronavirus and 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,781 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,150,588 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

109,799 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,996 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 337 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 261 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/4/21):

North Carolina is reporting 5,187 new cases of coronavirus and 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,635 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,119,201 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,941 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 333 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 257 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/3/21):

North Carolina is reporting 6,487 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,576 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,084,394 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,910 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 333 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 257 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 63 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (1/2/21):

North Carolina reported its highest amount of COVID cases in a single day with 9,527 new cases of coronavirus on January 1st, surpassing the state’s highest one-day record on December 18th by more than 1,000 cases.

Health officials say cases remain high with 9,365 new cases reported today as of January 2nd, and records were also set in the state for tests that came back positive and for the number of hospitalizations.

Officials say North Carolina reports a 15.5 percent positive rate, the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic, and 3,479 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 783 people ending up in the intensive care unit.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

Officials with the White House Task Force issued serious warnings to residents in North Carolina including.

If you are under 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID-19 even if you don’t have any symptoms. You are dangerous to others and must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested.

If you are over 65 or if you have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked and you should have groceries and medications delivered.

Health officials reminded North Carolinians the Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect, meaning residents should stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., most businesses are required to close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

As of January 2nd, North Carolina reports 558,437 total positive cases of COVID and 6,892 confirmed deaths.

In addition to 9,365 new coronavirus cases there are 3,479 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 7,031,462 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 331 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 256 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 62 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/31/20):

North Carolina is reporting 6,715 new cases of coronavirus and 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,493 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,8398,509 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,748 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 326 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 241 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/30/20):

North Carolina is reporting 8,551 new cases of coronavirus and 155 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,339 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,835,632 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,729 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 319 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 230 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/29/20):

North Carolina is reporting 3,563 new cases of coronavirus and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,377 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state, which is an increase of 185 hospitalizations in the last the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 6,774,026 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

63,571 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination in North Carolina.

There have been 6,574 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 321 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 225 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/28/20):

North Carolina is reporting 3,888 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,192 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,774,026 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,561 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 319 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 223 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 60 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/23/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,609 new cases of coronavirus and 69 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,043 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,508,956 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,360 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 314 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 219 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 58 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/22/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,255 new cases of coronavirus and 51 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,001 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,465,155 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,291 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 309 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 208 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 56 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/21/20):

North Carolina is reporting 4,479 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,817 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,419,622 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,240 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 305 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 205 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 56 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/20/20):

North Carolina is reporting 6,900 new cases of coronavirus and 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,748 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,372,829 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,224 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 305 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 205 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 56 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/19/20):

North Carolina is reporting 6,164 new cases of coronavirus and 59 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,846 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,307,246 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,184 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 305 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 205 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 56 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/18/20):

North Carolina is reporting 8,444 new cases of coronavirus and 60 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,824 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,231,842 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,125 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 306 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 197 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 55 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/17/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,786 new cases of coronavirus and 86 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,804 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,149,645 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,065 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 303 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 190 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/16/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,273 new cases of coronavirus and 98 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,811 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,106,202 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,979 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 290 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 180 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 54 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/15/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,236 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,735 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,066,204 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,881 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 290 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 180 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 54 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/14/20):

North Carolina is reporting 4,770 new cases of coronavirus and 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,553 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,016,031 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,855 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 282 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 175 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/11/20):

North Carolina is reporting 1,984 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say that brings the total of new cases of coronavirus to 7,540 with 2,514 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says this record high comes right before the Modified Stay at Home Order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. tonight.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says “Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”

According to health officials, there have been 5,850,241 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,752 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 283 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 50 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/10/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,556 new cases of coronavirus and 53 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,444 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,778,458 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,714 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/9/20):

North Carolina is reporting 6,495 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,440 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,731,775 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,661 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 267 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 160 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/7/20):

North Carolina is reporting 4,372 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,240 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,630,137 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,560 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 256 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 154 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/6/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 6,438 new cases of coronavirus and 2,191 hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, there have been 5,585,824 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,543 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Update (12/5/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 6,018 new cases of coronavirus and 49 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,171 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,521,760 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,516 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Update (12/4/20):

NORTH CAROLINA –North Carolina is reporting 5,303 new cases of coronavirus and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,157 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,461,220 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,467 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Original Story (12/3/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 5,637 new cases of coronavirus and 44 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,101 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,409,434 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,410 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 250 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 141 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.