CMPD: Man Found Shot Multiple Times In Crashed Car In Northwest Charlotte Dies At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte after finding a man shot several times in a crashed car Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Hamilton Circle around 11:51 p.m., after a caller advised police they had shot someone and that the victim had fled the scene in a car.

Shortly after this call for service, officers located a crashed car where they found the driver, Antone Dominique Sloan, 40, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sloan was then taken to a local hospital where he later died, authorities say.

Homicide Unit detectives are not currently looking for any outstanding suspects at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.