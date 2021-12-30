Concern Grows For Missing 50-Year-Old Gaston County Woman

1/2 Kathie Day - MISSING

2/2 White 2015 BMX-X5 with N.C. registration plate RAY-1570



GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say they are searching for Kathie Day of Dallas, N.C. after she was reported missing by family members on Monday.

Day’s family say they have not seen Kathie or had contact with her since December 3rd, 2021.

Detectives say Day was last seen leaving her home on Lantana Drive in Dallas, N.C. in a white 2015 BMX-X5, with N.C. registration plate RAY-1570.

Anyone with information on Day’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer J.C. Pullen with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 704-866-3300.