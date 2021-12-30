Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 29th December 30, 2021 WCCB Web Staff, 1/29 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29 Jade Wayne - Assault Of A Woman Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29 Michael Vore - Assault Of A Government Official Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29 Maggie Thompson - Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29 Jessie Taylor - Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon - Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29 Darrell Smith - Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29 Gregory Santillo - Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29 Joshua Russ - Breaking And Entering - Larceny After Breaking And Entering - Larceny By Removing Anti-Shoplifting Device Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29 Kianu Rivers - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29 Drew Owens - Violating Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29 William Munoz-Pineda - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29 Datarius Mcham - Giving Fake Information To Officer - Reckless Driving To Endanger - Speeding - Unsafe Movement While Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29 Tiffany McAlexander - Fake Registration Tag - No Liability Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29 Mark Maiden - Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29 Jermond Lowery - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29 Marvin LittleJohn - Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29 Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29 Nasir Jones - Injury To Personal Property - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29 Jarocka Jones - Assault Of A Woman - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29 Dantezia Jones - Attempted Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29 Antuwan Johns - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29 Kiandra Hyman - Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29 Emya Howard - Habitual Larceny - Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29 Victor Guzman - Violating Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29 Kennith Dunlap - Assault Of A Woman Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29 Larry Crowder - DWLR Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29 Darwin Cardona-Cruz - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29 Edward Brown - Assault Of A Woman Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29 Veronica Alexander - No Motor Vehicle Registration - DWLR Show Caption Hide Caption The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, December 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin