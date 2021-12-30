Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 29th

1/29

2/29 Jade Wayne - Assault Of A Woman

3/29 Michael Vore - Assault Of A Government Official

4/29 Maggie Thompson - Misdemeanor Larceny

5/29 Jessie Taylor - Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon - Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



6/29 Darrell Smith - Felony Possession Of Cocaine

7/29 Gregory Santillo - Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property

8/29 Joshua Russ - Breaking And Entering - Larceny After Breaking And Entering - Larceny By Removing Anti-Shoplifting Device

9/29 Kianu Rivers - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

10/29 Drew Owens - Violating Protection Order



11/29 William Munoz-Pineda - DWI

12/29 Datarius Mcham - Giving Fake Information To Officer - Reckless Driving To Endanger - Speeding - Unsafe Movement While Driving

13/29 Tiffany McAlexander - Fake Registration Tag - No Liability Insurance

14/29 Mark Maiden - Assault By Strangulation

15/29 Jermond Lowery - DWI



16/29 Marvin LittleJohn - Misdemeanor Larceny

17/29 Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

18/29 Nasir Jones - Injury To Personal Property - Resisting A Public Officer

19/29 Jarocka Jones - Assault Of A Woman - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

20/29 Dantezia Jones - Attempted Common Law Robbery



21/29 Antuwan Johns - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Personal Property

22/29 Kiandra Hyman - Assault And Battery

23/29 Emya Howard - Habitual Larceny - Misdemeanor Larceny

24/29 Victor Guzman - Violating Protection Order

25/29 Kennith Dunlap - Assault Of A Woman



26/29 Larry Crowder - DWLR

27/29 Darwin Cardona-Cruz - DWI

28/29 Edward Brown - Assault Of A Woman

29/29 Veronica Alexander - No Motor Vehicle Registration - DWLR



























































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, December 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.