Spotify Reveals Most Played Songs, Artists & Albums Globally In 2021 | PHOTOS

Samantha Gilstrap,

In 2021, as the world continued to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, music streaming services saw immense growth.

Spotify reveals the top songs, artists, and albums streamed globally this year as we head into 2022.

Songs:

Download

5. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Download 1

4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Download 2

3. “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

Download 3

2. “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X.

Download 4

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Artists:

800 2

5. Justin Bieber.

800 3

4. Drake.

800 4

3. BTS.

800 5

2. Taylor Swift.

800 6

 

1. Bad Bunny.

Albums:

800 7

5. Planet Her by Doja Cat.

Download 5

4. = by Ed Sheeran.

Download 6

3. Justice by Justin Bieber.

Download

2. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa.

Download 1

1. Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.

All photos courtesy of Spotify and AP News.