Spotify Reveals Most Played Songs, Artists & Albums Globally In 2021 | PHOTOS
In 2021, as the world continued to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, music streaming services saw immense growth.
Spotify reveals the top songs, artists, and albums streamed globally this year as we head into 2022.
Songs:
5. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.
4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo.
3. “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.
2. “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X.
1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo.
Artists:
5. Justin Bieber.
4. Drake.
3. BTS.
2. Taylor Swift.
1. Bad Bunny.
Albums:
5. Planet Her by Doja Cat.
4. = by Ed Sheeran.
3. Justice by Justin Bieber.
2. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa.
1. Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.
All photos courtesy of Spotify and AP News.