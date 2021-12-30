Spotify Reveals Most Played Songs, Artists & Albums Globally In 2021 | PHOTOS

1/15 TOP SONGS '21: #5 "Levitating" by Dua Lipa.

In 2021, as the world continued to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, music streaming services saw immense growth.

Spotify reveals the top songs, artists, and albums streamed globally this year as we head into 2022.

Songs:

5. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo.

3. “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

2. “MONTERO” by Lil Nas X.

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Artists:

5. Justin Bieber.

4. Drake.

3. BTS.

2. Taylor Swift.

1. Bad Bunny.

Albums:

5. Planet Her by Doja Cat.

4. = by Ed Sheeran.

3. Justice by Justin Bieber.

2. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa.

1. Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.

All photos courtesy of Spotify and AP News.