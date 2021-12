Gaston County Mugshots December 30th

1/26 Mugcov

2/26 Tanya Shoats – Failure To Appear

3/26 Sunshine Penny – Driving While License Revoked – Possession

4/26 Stephen Stiffler – Failure To Appear

5/26 Stephan White – DWI – No Operators License



6/26 Starnes Black – Failure To Appear

7/26 Rena Holder – Failure To Appear

8/26 Mathew Starnes – Failure To Appear

9/26 MarySue Carpenter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

10/26 Mark Edens – Larceny



11/26 Kyara Blakely – Failure To Appear – Child Abuse

12/26 Kimberly White – DWI

13/26 John Weege – Assault On A Female

14/26 John Pressley – Failure To Appear

15/26 Jessica Thompson – Assault



16/26 Jeffrey Carringer – Assault On A Female – Kidnapping

17/26 James Jones – Domestic Violence

18/26 Garreth Bickham – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

19/26 Floyd Wright – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Meth

20/26 David Smith – Assault



21/26 Christopher Leming – Assault On A Female

22/26 Christian Brezeale – DWI – Resisting Officer

23/26 Cassandra Blair – Failure To Appear

24/26 Brenna McAlister – Free Text

25/26 Antonio Gordon – Resisting Officer – Driving While License Revoked



26/26 Alisha McAndrews – Assault





















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, December 30th.