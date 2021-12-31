Wildfires Burn Hundreds Of Homes In Colorado, Thousands Flee

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says Friday at least 500 homes were likely destroyed and there were no known deaths in a wind-fueled wildfire outside Denver.

Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires are anxiously waiting to learn what’s left standing of their lives after the flames burned homes, a hotel and a shopping center.

The fires erupted Thursday outside Denver, following an extremely dry fall and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow.

At least one first responder and six other people have been injured, and the sheriff says there could be more hurt — or dead.