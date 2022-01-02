1/33 Gaston County Mugshots January 1st

2/33 Franklin Young – Simple Assault

3/33 Justin Wright – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Cocaine Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Probation Violation

4/33 Winston Withers – DWI

5/33 Anthony Weber – Boating DWI



6/33 Erica Sykora – DWI – Reckless Driving

7/33 Luca Strange – Driving After Consuming Alcohol Under 21 – No Operators License – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession

8/33 Victor Staggers – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – DWI

9/33 David Sisk – True Bill Of Indictment – Methamphetamine Possession

10/33 Christina Shaw – Heroin Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession



11/33 Robert Sharpe – Assault Of A Woman

12/33 Richard Russell – Uttering Forged Instrument – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense

13/33 Stanley Ricks – DWI – DWLR – Speeding

14/33 Tremon Reynolds – Resisting A Public Officer

15/33 Cheyenne Reedy – Larceny – Uttering Forged Instrument – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense



16/33 James Preston – Assault Of A Woman

17/33 Kelly Peterson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

18/33 Jeffery Payne – Failure To Appear – Assault Of A Woman

19/33 David Moore – Intoxicated And Disruptive

20/33 Amanda Meeler – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Extradition/Fugitive Other State



21/33 Gwendolyn Lane – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

22/33 Roxie Harris – Failure To Appear – Larceny By Employee

23/33 Kenneth Hanlin – Probation Violation

24/33 Anthony Ferguson – Failure To Appear

25/33 Evelyn Elliott – Failure To Appear



26/33 Robert Earnhardt – DWI

27/33 Timothy Dawkins – DWI

28/33 Breena Cunningham – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession

29/33 William Clinton – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

30/33 Baron Charles – DWI – Speeding



31/33 Tereasa Burns – Domestic Violence Protection Order

32/33 Jeromy Benjamin – DWI

33/33 Demarcus Barber – DWI



































































The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, January 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.