Gaston County Mugshots January 1st
Franklin Young – Simple Assault
Justin Wright – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Cocaine Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Probation Violation
Winston Withers – DWI
Anthony Weber – Boating DWI
Erica Sykora – DWI – Reckless Driving
Luca Strange – Driving After Consuming Alcohol Under 21 – No Operators License – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession
Victor Staggers – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – DWI
David Sisk – True Bill Of Indictment – Methamphetamine Possession
Christina Shaw – Heroin Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Robert Sharpe – Assault Of A Woman
Richard Russell – Uttering Forged Instrument – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Stanley Ricks – DWI – DWLR – Speeding
Tremon Reynolds – Resisting A Public Officer
Cheyenne Reedy – Larceny – Uttering Forged Instrument – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
James Preston – Assault Of A Woman
Kelly Peterson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jeffery Payne – Failure To Appear – Assault Of A Woman
David Moore – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Amanda Meeler – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Gwendolyn Lane – Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Roxie Harris – Failure To Appear – Larceny By Employee
Kenneth Hanlin – Probation Violation
Anthony Ferguson – Failure To Appear
Evelyn Elliott – Failure To Appear
Robert Earnhardt – DWI
Timothy Dawkins – DWI
Breena Cunningham – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession
William Clinton – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Baron Charles – DWI – Speeding
Tereasa Burns – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Jeromy Benjamin – DWI
Demarcus Barber – DWI
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, January 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.