1/36 Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 1st

2/36 Tashena Wright – Simple Assault

3/36 Quinton Worthy – Simple Assault

4/36 Savannah Wiggs – Misuse Of 911 System

5/36 Sterline West – DWI



6/36 Louis Velez – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury

7/36 Mavurume Tangawabaiwa – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny

8/36 Travionna Swift – Assault Of A Government Official – Assault Causing Physical Injury In Prison – Injury To Real Property

9/36 Tijuan Sifford – Carrying Concealed Gun

10/36 Brian Sellers – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill



11/36 Gregory Santillo – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

12/36 Jasuia Render – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault

13/36 Noe Ramirez – DWI – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

14/36 Yaovi Ognodo – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman

15/36 Jamarcus Neal – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin



16/36 Kendall Mayberry – DWI

17/36 Salvador Lopez-Mendosa – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman

18/36 Roderick Lineberger – Assault Of A Government Official – Hit And Run Causing Property Damage – Resisting A Public Officer

19/36 Jahdell Lewis – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Resisting A Public Officer

20/36 Jonathan Keating – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury – Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger



21/36 Lonnie Johnson – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting A Public Officer

22/36 Elijah Johnson – Assault Of A Woman – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

23/36 Jordan Jackson – DWI

24/36 Antonio Hudson – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Injury To Real Property

25/36 Kwandarrius Howze – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



26/36 Dustin Hawkins – Communicating Threats – Violating Domestic Violence Protection Order – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense

27/36 Roland Harris – Assault Of A Woman

28/36 Justin Foust – Felony Probation Violation

29/36 Clifton Edmond – Assault Of A Woman

30/36 Kristal Easter – Simple Assault



31/36 Shontia Dobie – DWI

32/36 Warren Cole – DWI

33/36 Sheryl Chapman – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor

34/36 Christian Catteneo – DWI

35/36 Jason Byars – DWI



36/36 James Adcock – No Motor Vehicle Registration – DWLR – Fake Registration Tag – Operating Vehicle With No Insurance









































































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, January 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.