Quick-Moving North Carolina Redistricting Suit Trial Begins

RALEIGH, N.C. — A fast-moving trial to determine whether North Carolina’s new congressional and legislative maps contain unlawful gerrymanders or otherwise should be used in the 2022 elections is set to begin.

An array of lawyers for plaintiffs and leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly that approved maps in November will have three days to present evidence before a panel of state trial judges starting Monday.

Closing arguments are Thursday.

The state Supreme Court last month ordered the judges to hear redistricting litigation and rule by Jan. 11. Appeals are then expected.

The justices delayed the March 8 primary until May 17 in the meantime.