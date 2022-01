1/4 Photo credit: Fenix Fotography

2/4 Photo credit: Fenix Fotography

3/4 Photo credit: Fenix Fotography

4/4 Photo credit: Fenix Fotography







This month, take advantage of Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s exclusive offer for a group date night! When you buy two tickets, you qualify for TWO MORE TICKETS for the price of one.

Grab your friends, make it a triple date with Hedwig and Yitzhak for John Cameron Mitchell’s Tony Award winning rock musical, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

Purchase tickets HERE.