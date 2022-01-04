Gaston County Mugshots January 3rd
1/22
Ronnie Webber – Habeas Corpus
2/22
Nathan Black – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
3/22
Michael Blackwell – AWDW – Assault On A Female – Parole Warrant
4/22
Kevin Brown – 1st Degree Trespass – Communicate Threat
5/22
Lannette Bryson – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
6/22
Michael Cabrera – AWDW – Misdemeanor Larceny – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
7/22
Jarick Curry – Assault On A Female
8/22
Melani Floyd – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
9/22
Douglas Gantt – Simple Assault
10/22
Jonathan Gantt – Communicate Threat
11/22
Michael Grant – Assault On A Female
12/22
Karen Horne – Probation Violation
13/22
Jimmy Jenkins – Motor Vehicle Larceny – Possess Stolen Property – No Operators License – Drive Left Of Center – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
14/22
James McClure – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Traffick Heroin – 2 Counts Of Possess In Prison Or Jail – Possess Simple SCH IV
15/22
Stephanie McCutcheon – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Felony) – 2 Counts Of True Bill Of Indictment
16/22
Zachary Mitchell – Possess Stolen Property – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
17/22
Christine Neal – Habeas Corpus
18/22
Clifton Riggins – Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR Impaired Rev – Injury To Personal Property
19/22
Brandi Robinson – Parole Warrant
20/22
Christopher Simon – Possess SCH VI – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Cyber Stalking
21/22
Nelson Smith – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
22/22
Ryan Sumpter – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 3rd.