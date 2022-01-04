WCCB Charlotte: Creative Services Producer (Full Time)

Creative Services – WCCB Charlotte
Videographer/Editor/Writer
Full Time Position
January 3, 2022
WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for an experienced Creative Services Producer to join our award winning team. Qualified candidates will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced video production environment. While being able to conceptualize and create effective client commercials and long form informational packages; working with Sales Team & clients to brainstorm ideas, write scripts, shoot & edit. A strong background in videography and visual storytelling is key. A great attitude and work ethic is a must. Along with the ability to self motivate while pushing the creative envelope.
Requirements:
– Non linear editing experience required, familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite
– Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, including DSLR experience
– Creative eye for shooting commercial and long form spots
– Creative writing to produce effective scripts for client’s commercials and station promos
– Ability to handle all aspects of production including studio & field lighting, sound and production gear
– Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
– Perform other duties as assigned
– Minimum of three years experience in field production and editing.
– College Degree preferred
Please send resume, reel/links and salary history to:
Andy Madewell
Creative Services Director
One Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com
No phone calls please.
EOE