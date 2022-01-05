Child Severely Burned By Downed Power Line Near Mooresville Intermediate School

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A helicopter is en route to pick up a child suffering from severe burns after they were electrocuted by a downed power line in Mooresville on Wednesday.

Mooresville Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane LaCount says the child came across the down live power line around 3:45 p.m. on Coddle Creek Highway near Mooresville Intermediate School.

LaCount says the child was taken by ambulance to Lake Norman Regional Hospital after being electrocuted, and is waiting to be flown to CMC Main.

Duke Energy confirms crews are now on the scene making sure everything is safe.

