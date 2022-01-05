COVID-19 Labor Shortage Forces Mecklenburg County Liquor Stores To Cut Hours 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to COVID-19 labor shortages, the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board has announced modified retail hours.

Beginning January 10th, all 29 ABC retail store locations in Mecklenburg County will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday, until further notice, according to the ABC Board.

Keva Walton, CEO, says, “We are committed to serving our customers and protecting the health and wellbeing of the Board’s employees. The modified store hours enables the Board to avoid store closures. We will continue to monitor changing conditions closely and make necessary changes to safely and effectively manage stores to serve our customers.”

Mecklenburg County ABC Board says it values its customers and thanks the community for their patience as The Board continues to adapt to the unique challenges posed by COVID-19.