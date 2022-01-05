Gaston County Mugshots January 4th
1/15
Austynn Wood – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
2/15
Jeremy Allen – Probation Violation Other County (Felony)
3/15
Jason Bridges – Interfere Elect Monitor Device (Felony) – Parole Warrant
4/15
Jessica Bush – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
5/15
Angel Collins – 2nd Degree Trespass
6/15
Christopher Deubner – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
7/15
Aaron Fowler – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
8/15
Dalton Ghorley – 2 Counts Of AWDW – 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female – 2 Counts Of Stalking (Misdemeanor) – Injury To Personal Property – DWLR Not Impaired REV
9/15
Brittany Green – 2nd Degree Trespass – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
10/15
Andrew Greene – 3rd Degree Sex Exploit Minor – 2nd Degree Sex Exploit Minor
11/15
Veronica Hopper – 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Employee Larceny
12/15
Deonta Reid – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
13/15
Tiara Surratt – Misdemeanor Larceny
14/15
Rachal Vinyard – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
15/15
Dalton Watts – Assault On A Female
