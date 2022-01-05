Man Armed With Shotgun Accused Of Threatening Employees At South Charlotte StarMed COVID Testing Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is accused of threatening employees with a shotgun at a south Charlotte StarMed COVID-19 testing site over traffic concerns, according to StarMed CEO Michael Estramonte.

The man, who allegedly lives in the area, was reportedly armed with a shotgun and had a dog with him when he approached the employees at the testing site in the Starmount neighborhood on South Boulevard near Arrowood Road Wednesday, according to Estramonte.

The man claimed he was upset with the traffic issues the testing site was causing in the neighborhood, says Estramonte. The testing site was opened in December to help with the influx of people trying to get COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Operations have been paused at the testing site out of an abundance of caution, according to a news release. StarMed officials say law enforcement responded to the scene but no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.