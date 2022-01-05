Overnight Fire Destroys Home in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – An overnight house fire tore through a home in Huntersville early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 6900 block of Cascade Dream Court just before 3am.

The two people living inside and their dog escaped safely but the home and three vehicles in the driveway are a total loss.

Huntersville firefighters were able to save 4 motorcycles from the garage. Homes on either side were also damaged from the heat.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.