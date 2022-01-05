System to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Thursday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who’s ready for round two? Another quick-hitting system sweeps into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing another batch of rain and snow along with it. While the vast majority of the snow will stay up in our High Country, some wintry precipitation could make it down into the Foothills and northern Piedmont. Here’s what to expect by region.

High Country

WHAT TO EXPECT:

This should largely be a snow event for our mountains, but communities around 3000′ may see a bit of a wintry mix to start as moisture moves in by 5 PM Thursday. All High Country locations should see snow by 7 PM. Snowfall rates will be modest, but some heavy pockets could dump up to an inch per hour heading into the overnight hours. Snow will gradually cease from southwest to northeast before sunrise, although northwesterly flow could lead to flurries through 7 AM Friday. Snow totals will top out around 1-3″, with locally higher amounts up to 6″ possible.

IMPACTS:

Temperatures will remain below freezing shortly after the onset of the precipitation, so black ice should not be an issue waking up Friday morning. That said, areas that haven’t been treated or serviced by NCDOT crews will be slick. Bitter cold settles in Friday morning, as temperatures will bottom out in the teens. Keep in mind that road treatment is only effective above 18°. Expect highs to only reach into the mid-20s Friday afternoon. While it will be windy with gusts approaching 30 mph, the good news is that damaging/outage-causing winds will likely not be an issue.

Foothills/Northern Piedmont

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Sorry, snow-lovers! This likely won’t be the system for you. Having said that, you may get a little taste of wintry weather to tide you over until next time. Much like last Monday’s storm, you will see rain to start things out near sunset Thursday evening. Rain will continue for the next few hours before tapering off west-to-east by midnight. With temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, conditions will not support widespread wintry weather. However, a very wet wintry mix cannot be ruled out, especially as cold air wraps in on the backside of the system. No accumulations are in the forecast.

IMPACTS:

Unlike our last system, strong winds will not be an issue. That’s good news for us, as roughly 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Monday. Roads will be wet overnight, and with temperatures hovering near freezing Friday morning, black ice is squarely within the realm of possibility. Take it easy on the roads for your Friday morning commute.

Metro/Southern Piedmont

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Rain, rain, and more rain. With temperatures in the mid-40s, it’ll be quite the stretch to see anything remotely wintry around the Charlotte area. Scattered showers will begin shortly after sunset and will continue off-and-on before tapering off west-to-east by the early morning hours on Friday. Some spots south of the Metro may be limited to a few isolated showers or even nothing at all. A flurry or two is possible north and east of the Queen City as the rain moves out, but no accumulations are expected.

IMPACTS:

The bigger story for many of us around the Metro will be the cold air. With some spots waking up in the 20s Friday morning, patchy black ice could form in areas that don’t completely dry out overnight. Major impacts are not expected, but drive carefully and watch your speed.