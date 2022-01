1/15

Walker tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise to lure out whoever is watching them at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Walker:

Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.